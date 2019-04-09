Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188,516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Illumina by 66,581.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,479,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,643,486,000 after purchasing an additional 653,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $323.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.97.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $280,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $977,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,279 shares in the company, valued at $98,717,239.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,535,887 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

