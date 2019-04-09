Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.93, for a total value of $947,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,898,840.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $34,733.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,876.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,826 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,887 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $323.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.97.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

