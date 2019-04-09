IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $148,632,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after acquiring an additional 306,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,551,000 after acquiring an additional 291,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24,865.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 166,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

IDXX traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.78. 398,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,478. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $532,531.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $208,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

