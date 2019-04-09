IDEX (IEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “We believe that IDEX is well positioned to gain from solid product portfolio, strengthening end-markets and acquired assets. Notably, buyouts had a positive 1% impact on sales in the fourth quarter of 2018. Also, earnings in the reported quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.14% while sales lagged by 0.6%. For 2019, IDEX anticipates earnings of $5.60-$5.80 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4-7%. Organic sales are projected to grow 4-5%. However, we believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials. It anticipates corporate expenses of $80-$84 million in 2019 while expects forex headwinds to adversely impact sales by 1%. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have remained unchanged for 2019 and 2020.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised IDEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $157.41 on Monday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.72 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in IDEX by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

