ICO OpenLedger Tops 24 Hour Volume of $167.00 (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ICO OpenLedger has a market cap of $74,144.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded 107.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICO OpenLedger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00350800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.01514484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00235520 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . The official website for ICO OpenLedger is icoo.io

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICO OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICO OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.