Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $44,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,825,000 after acquiring an additional 687,703 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after acquiring an additional 644,939 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $55,937,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 320,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie set a $183.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.30. 22,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,595. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

