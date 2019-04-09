Huntington National Bank Purchases 427,312 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,803,331 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,312 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $60,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 140,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 106,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 126,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,356. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 18,510 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $249,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 667,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huntington National Bank Purchases 427,312 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/huntington-national-bank-purchases-427312-shares-of-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban.html.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.