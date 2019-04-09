Huntington National Bank Purchases 22,278 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in M&T Bank by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $116,720.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $162.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,970. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

