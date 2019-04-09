Huntington National Bank Has $22.70 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Prologis worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $4,142,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Prologis by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 35,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 112.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,329. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

