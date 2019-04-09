Huncoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Huncoin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Huncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huncoin has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar. Huncoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $63.00 worth of Huncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.01680980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001689 BTC.

About Huncoin

Huncoin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Huncoin’s total supply is 44,798,593 coins. Huncoin’s official website is huncoin.org . Huncoin’s official Twitter account is @HunCoin

Huncoin Coin Trading

Huncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

