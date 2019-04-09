HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in HP were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HP by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $491,611,000 after buying an additional 1,120,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HP by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in HP by 56.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 62,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,557,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

