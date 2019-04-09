Homeserve’s (HSV) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.63) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,086 ($14.19) on Tuesday. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 714.50 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 37.71.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

