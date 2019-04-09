Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $279,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $203.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-sold-by-simmons-bank.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.