Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 73,031 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 5.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

