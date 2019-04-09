HOLD Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $152,076.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00352178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.01519329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00237864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001048 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

