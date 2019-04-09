Hexavest Inc. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 437,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Garmin by 244.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. 31,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,921. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $89.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.14 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

