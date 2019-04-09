Hexavest Inc. Acquires 121,993 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,993 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.30% of HCP worth $45,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HCP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,527,000 after acquiring an additional 196,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of HCP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,527,000 after acquiring an additional 196,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,425 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,898,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCP by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

HCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

