HEROcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,539.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market cap of $436,797.00 and approximately $5,539.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,170,693 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

