Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.23 Million Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $142,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,764,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,829,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 550,341 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $622,730.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,555. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 719,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,249. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

