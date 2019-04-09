Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $5.60 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

