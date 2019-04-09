Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 22,500 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

