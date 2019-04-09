Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares of First Bancorp (FBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First Bancorp worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 122,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,537,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 829,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 182,931 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 522,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

FBP opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.56.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

