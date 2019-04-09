HempCoin (THC) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $86,960.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

