Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

