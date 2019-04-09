Healthequity (HQY) vs. B. Riley Financial (RILY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Healthequity has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthequity and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $287.24 million 16.78 $73.90 million $0.95 81.21 B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.09 $15.51 million N/A N/A

Healthequity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B. Riley Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Healthequity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Healthequity does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Healthequity and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 2 10 0 2.83 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthequity presently has a consensus target price of $88.58, suggesting a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Healthequity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthequity is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 25.73% 13.59% 12.88% B. Riley Financial 3.67% 11.48% 1.70%

Summary

Healthequity beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

