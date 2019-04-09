Head to Head Survey: Inspired Entertainment (INSE) and Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 18.72% 74.34% 35.00% Inspired Entertainment -15.04% N/A -6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.35%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $559.16 million 6.48 $104.69 million $1.58 35.53 Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.05 -$13.33 million ($0.62) -11.10

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Inspired Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. It also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; Manhattan Active solutions; and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. Further, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

