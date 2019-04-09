Head to Head Survey: Hess (HES) & BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Hess (NYSE:HES) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess -2.91% -0.73% -0.38% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 99.03% 16,432.79% 11,244.78%

Hess pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Hess pays out -135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $6.47 billion 2.96 -$282.00 million ($0.74) -85.24 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $114.37 million 4.39 $113.28 million N/A N/A

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hess.

Risk and Volatility

Hess has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Hess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hess and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 2 7 5 0 2.21 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess presently has a consensus target price of $69.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Hess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summary

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust beats Hess on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of 1,154 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of NGLs, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 15.772 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 15.638 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.134 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

