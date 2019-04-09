Head-To-Head Contrast: TrovaGene (TROV) and Avrobio (AVRO)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Avrobio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TrovaGene and Avrobio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avrobio 0 1 7 0 2.88

TrovaGene currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 490.72%. Avrobio has a consensus price target of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Avrobio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrovaGene and Avrobio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $380,000.00 41.81 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.48 Avrobio N/A N/A -$46.36 million ($3.62) -7.54

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Avrobio. Avrobio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Avrobio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -4,354.76% -142.49% -102.44% Avrobio N/A N/A N/A

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

