Head-To-Head Contrast: SBI (SBHGF) & Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 5.12, indicating that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 15.45% 19.41% 2.75% SBI 14.24% 9.93% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and SBI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $18.25 billion 1.27 $2.79 billion $3.74 8.70 SBI $3.04 billion 1.67 $420.15 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SBI.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SBI does not pay a dividend. Synchrony Financial pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 6 9 0 2.60 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $37.69, suggesting a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats SBI on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; and guarantee services for house rentals. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.