Head to Head Contrast: Anaplan (PLAN) & Intellinetics (INLX)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Anaplan alerts:

35.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anaplan and Intellinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million 18.42 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -20.39 Intellinetics $2.38 million 1.01 -$2.34 million ($0.13) -1.00

Intellinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anaplan and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 4 6 0 2.60 Intellinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anaplan presently has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics -98.32% N/A -181.58%

Summary

Anaplan beats Intellinetics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solution that includes image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It offers its products through software installed on customer equipment, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.