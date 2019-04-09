Head to Head Comparison: Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) and Rosehill Resources (ROSE)

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rosehill Resources and Jagged Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources 19.23% 144.89% 9.64% Jagged Peak Energy 28.45% 17.00% 8.70%

This table compares Rosehill Resources and Jagged Peak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources $301.88 million 0.47 $58.04 million $0.21 15.48 Jagged Peak Energy $581.64 million 4.10 $165.46 million $0.64 17.47

Jagged Peak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Rosehill Resources. Rosehill Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rosehill Resources has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rosehill Resources and Jagged Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Jagged Peak Energy 0 8 7 0 2.47

Rosehill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Rosehill Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than Jagged Peak Energy.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats Rosehill Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

