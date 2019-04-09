Head to Head Analysis: PTC (PTC) vs. Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tyler Technologies and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $935.28 million 8.62 $147.46 million $3.74 56.18 PTC $1.24 billion 9.01 $51.98 million $0.90 104.74

Tyler Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC. Tyler Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 15.74% 11.28% 8.57% PTC 4.65% 12.70% 5.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 PTC 0 4 11 0 2.73

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $240.11, suggesting a potential upside of 14.28%. PTC has a consensus price target of $102.47, suggesting a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than PTC.

Summary

PTC beats Tyler Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences; and Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Servigistics, a suite that enables service parts management and customers to continuously enhance their products and services. Further, the company provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

