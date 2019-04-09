Head-To-Head Analysis: Obsidian Energy (OBE) and Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $247.36 million 1.03 $33.44 million $0.31 17.77 Obsidian Energy $342.58 million 0.43 -$235.31 million ($0.42) -0.69

Chaparral Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.54, meaning that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy 13.58% 10.90% 6.98% Obsidian Energy -70.22% -14.07% -9.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chaparral Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 2 2 0 0 1.50

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 335.57%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $1.08, suggesting a potential upside of 274.99%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.