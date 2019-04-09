HAYS PLC/ADR (HAYPY) Cut to Equal at Morgan Stanley

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. HSBC raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

Get HAYS PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:HAYPY remained flat at $$20.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. HAYS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $26.25.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.