Hayden Royal LLC Invests $213,000 in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $103.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $591,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,334 shares of company stock worth $38,574,260. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

