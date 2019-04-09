Hawaiian (HA) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.32. 1,189,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 879,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 51.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

