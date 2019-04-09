Havy (HAVY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,796.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Havy token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Havy has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Havy has a market capitalization of $33,647.00 and approximately $31,796.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Havy alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00067794 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037613 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006446 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,978,761,490 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.