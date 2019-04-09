GVC’s (GVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GVC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of GVC to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,098 ($14.35) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 581.60 ($7.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.62%.

In other GVC news, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total transaction of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66). Also, insider Virginia McDowell acquired 7,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £38,010 ($49,666.80).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

