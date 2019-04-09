Gulfport Energy’s (GPOR) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. MKM Partners set a $9.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.43 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.64.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.96. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $415.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,516.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 170,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 57,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

