Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 185,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,128. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

