GTT Communications (GTT) PT Lowered to $49.00 at BTIG Research

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GTT Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.63.

GTT opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

In related news, CFO Michael Sicoli sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $127,836.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 450,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $10,980,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,103,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,177,130 and have sold 31,833 shares valued at $918,655. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,933 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $23,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,944,000 after buying an additional 814,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,944,000 after buying an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 886,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 674,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

