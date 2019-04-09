Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 55,705 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,705 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,840,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,738,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,945,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 2,146,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,546,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,560 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHK traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,769,212. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.12.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

