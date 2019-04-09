Greenbrier Companies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NYSE GBX opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

