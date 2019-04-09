Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.12

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 890334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $1,974,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

