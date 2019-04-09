Green Plains Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,646% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of GPRE opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $723.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.16 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Green Plains’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

In related news, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $30,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,877 shares in the company, valued at $802,534.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,759 shares of company stock worth $719,462. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

