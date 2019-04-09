Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $686,137. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

