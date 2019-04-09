Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $73,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 97.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $629.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

