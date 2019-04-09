Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Casa Systems Inc (CASA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Casa Systems by 103.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.52. Casa Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 86.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Casa Systems Inc (CASA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-acquires-new-position-in-casa-systems-inc-casa.html.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.