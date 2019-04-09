Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after purchasing an additional 216,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,020,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,036,000 after purchasing an additional 284,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.59.

NYSE XOM opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

