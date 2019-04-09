Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has raised its dividend by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other news, Director Werner Geissler purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

